Video missing from crash that killed two SFA students

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 3:46 pm

NACOGDOCHES (KRLD) — Video from the dashcam camera of the tractor-trailer rig involved in a fatal crash that killed two East Texas college students is missing. Attorneys for Graylan Spring, one of the Stephen F. Austin State University students killed in the crash between Nacogdoches and Houston on January 20, want to see video from the cab of the 18-wheeler. But KTRE television reports that in a hearing in a Lufkin courtroom, attorneys said there are no files on the SD card and they believe the card was wiped. They say that is not an accident. They demand information on the chain of custody of the SD card. Defense attorneys for the trucking company want access to the cell phones for Spring and Micah McAfoose.

Go Back