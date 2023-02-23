Tickets on sale Monday for “An Evening with Patrick Mahomes”

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 3:27 pm

TYLER – The East Texas Speakers Forum will present “An Evening with Patrick Mahomes” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, through the Cowan Center Box Office. Ticket prices are $45, $75, $85, and $125. They can be purchased online here, by calling 903-566-7266, or at the Box Office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mahomes, a Tyler native who graduated from Whitehouse High School, this month led the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Click this link for additional information.

