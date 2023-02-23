Musk: Tesla’s engineering HQ back in California

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 2:55 pm

AUSTIN (KLBJ) – Austin-based Tesla announces a big move back to familiar territory. CEO Elon Musk says the company’s engineering headquarters has returned to Palo Alto, California. Musk made the announcement this week alongside California Governor Gavin Newsom, saying he looks forward to the new partnership with the state — which in the past he has accused of over-regulation and burdensome taxation. It was only 15 months ago that Musk moved the Tesla main headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto. It’s not known what changes this might mean for the Austin gigafactory, if any. Musk, though, says this California location is effectively a headquarters of Tesla, and that the company is now somewhat dual-based in both California and Texas.

Go Back