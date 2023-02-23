Today is Thursday February 23, 2023
What will happen if medication abortion challenge succeeds?

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 1:42 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – In the latest effort to limit abortion access, opponents of the procedure are seeking to ban one of the two drugs used in medication abortions. If they succeed, only one of the pills would be available. But women would still be able to get abortions. In November, an anti-abortion group filed a federal lawsuit in Texas claiming the FDA approved one of the drugs 23 years ago without adequate evidence of safety. A federal judge could rule as early as Friday. Abortion providers are already stocking up on the second drug. Some already offer the one-drug option. Clinics also expect a rise in demand for procedure abortions.



