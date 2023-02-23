Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reports major staffing shortage

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 1:27 pm

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says it is facing a severe staffing crisis. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff’s office currently has about 40 vacancies, creating a need for extra overtime work. Many people left their jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic started and have not come back. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington also says people aren’t applying for other personal reasons. “It’s not a job you’re gonna get in and be rich and is a job that oftentimes folks aren’t praised for, they are criticized for being in,” said Harrington.

