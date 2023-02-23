Jacksonville police officer injured after physical altercation with suspect

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 12:28 pm

JACKSONVILLE – A Jacksonville police officer was injured after attempting to stop a pedestrian, which led to a fight on Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. According to our news partner KETK, the officer stopped the pedestrian around 2:02 p.m. on South Jackson Street. Authorities said the suspect ran away after they spoke. The officer reportedly chased the man, and they got into a physical altercation. Cadarius Rashad Mitchell, 31, of Jacksonville, was later arrested. The officer suffered minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital, and was released Wednesday. Mitchell was charged with evading arrest and/or detention, resisting arrest, and obstruction or retaliation. He is now at the Cherokee County Jail. Police said they will not release the name of the officer.

