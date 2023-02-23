Today is Thursday February 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect jailed in Shreveport death of East Texas teen

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 12:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Suspect jailed in Shreveport death of East Texas teenSHREVEPORT, La. – A suspect is jailed for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kip Lewis of Elysian Fields, Texas, Saturday along the Gemini parade route in Shreveport. That’s according to our news partner KETK together with its partners KTAL and KMSS. According to earlier reports, Lewis and some friends were engaging in what Shreveport police describe as horseplay, chasing each other with plastic swords. For some reason, one of the teens pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot, hitting Lewis in the upper body. Shreveport police say the 16-year-old suspect surrendered to authorities Wednesday. The suspect is facing a charge of negligent homicide and was last reported in the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center awaiting his initial hearing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC