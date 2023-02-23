Black History Month includes anti-lynching memorial bid, two weekend events

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 11:41 am

TYLER — Tyler is continuing to observe Black History Month in several ways. On Thursday, a group called “We Remember Tyler” announced efforts to place a lynching memorial on the downtown square. A news release from the group mentions the lynching of James Hodge in 1909 on the grounds of the new courthouse then under construction. According to the release, “A lynching memorial must be placed on the new grounds to tell important historical truths, reveal community resilience, encourage reconciliation, and provide dignity.” Click this link to learn more about the group and its efforts.

Meantime, Black History Month is being observed in Tyler this weekend with a couple of events. The City of Tyler will hold a program presented by the Tyler Public Library on Friday at 6 p.m. at Liberty Hall, emceed by Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. The city says the program will recognize the first African American families of Tyler and Smith County through a series of presentations. Click here for more information.

Finally, the African American Cultural Events Committee will hold its City Wide Annual Black History Program Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Guest speaker is real estate broker Dr. Sharon Middlebrooks. The committee holds several events throughout the year, most recently conducting a local Kwanzaa celebration. Click this link for more details.

