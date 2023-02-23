In Brief: Whoopi heads to ‘The Conners’, and more

Whoopi Goldberg will guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Conners, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress and The View co-host will reportedly play Ms. Glen, the intimidating music teacher of Ames McNamara's character Mark, who also has a complicated history with another member of the Conner family. An airdate for her appearance hasn’t been set. Goldberg is the latest high-profile guest star to appear on The Conners, following William H. Macy, Candice Bergen, Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis and Patton Oswalt, among others. The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC...

Entertainment Tonight reports Hallmark Channel's longest-running scripted series, When Calls the Heart, has been renewed for an 11th season, ahead of its season 10 premiere July 30. "I am beyond excited for season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” said Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer, in a statement. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them!" The season 9 finale, which aired back in May, drew 3.1 million viewers and was the most-watched episode of the season. The series also ranked as 2022's most-watched scripted series on basic cable in total viewers, averaging 2.9 million every Sunday night...

Paramount Global announced on Wednesday that Waco: The Aftermath -- the follow-up to the 2018 limited series -- will debut on Showtime, and not Paramount+, as previously announced. The series, starring George & Tammy's Michael Shannon, follows the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of Timothy McVeigh. Showtime says the five-episode series also, “provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.” Waco: The Aftermath debuts April 14 on Showtime’s streaming and on-demand platforms before its linear debut April 16 at 10 p.m., coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the fallout of the Waco disaster...

