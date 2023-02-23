Today is Thursday February 23, 2023
Whitehouse ISD adds security after ‘false alarm’ at high school

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 7:50 am
Whitehouse ISD adds security after ‘false alarm’ at high schoolWHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse ISD has added extra security to the high school campus Thursday morning after a student was charged with ‘false alarm’ and placed in custody. According to the district and our news partner KETK, around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the school received an anonymous tip through the “Say Something” reporting system and the district coordinated with the Whitehouse Police Department to investigate. “At no time were students or staff in immediate danger,” officials said. The district said the report was made within six minutes of the alleged threat, and Superintendent Dr. Chris Moran said they will not tolerate threatening comments. “Apparently the students at the school feel the same way,” Moran said. “We love one another and will speak up when another person threatens our safety.” According to the district, added security will be on campus Thursday morning to “reassure parents and students” after the false alarm threat.



