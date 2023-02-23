Jan. 6 rioter who threatened Ocasio-Cortez online gets three years

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 4:01 am

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A Texas man who threatened U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter after he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Garret Miller was wearing a shirt that read “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021” with a picture on President Donald Trump on it when law enforcement officers showed up at his Dallas-area home to arrest him two weeks after the riot. Miller has already served more than two years behind bars since his January 2021 arrest, and with credit for good behavior, he’s expected to serve another eight months.

