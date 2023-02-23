Today is Thursday February 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jan. 6 rioter who threatened Ocasio-Cortez online gets three years

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2023 at 4:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A Texas man who threatened U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter after he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Garret Miller was wearing a shirt that read “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021” with a picture on President Donald Trump on it when law enforcement officers showed up at his Dallas-area home to arrest him two weeks after the riot. Miller has already served more than two years behind bars since his January 2021 arrest, and with credit for good behavior, he’s expected to serve another eight months.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC