Man gets 50 years for child sexual assault, kidnapping

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 4:39 pm
Man gets 50 years for child sexual assault, kidnappingRUSK – The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday a man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping. The district attorney’s office said the charges were from incidents July 1, 2021 through Aug. 30, 2021. Jesse Ray Schmidt, then 32, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2021 after an Amber Alert was issued for two children who were later found in Kilgore after the 10-year-old and 11-year-old girls went missing from the Rusk area. According to our news partner KETK, Schmidt was convicted of the charges on Feb. 8.



