Biden considers first offshore wind auction in Gulf of Mexico

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 3:56 pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Biden administration said Wednesday it is considering the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Mexico, a key part of a push to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 to help fight climate change. The proposed sale, which could take place as soon as this summer, includes areas offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Galveston, Texas, for roughly 3.6 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power about 1.3 million homes. Scientists say clean electricity such as wind power must replace electricity from burning coal and gas as soon as possible to reduce the severity of climate disturbance.



