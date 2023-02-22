Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Five killed in twin-engine plane crash in Little Rock

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 3:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) -- Five people were killed in a twin-engine plane crash in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday, officials said.

The twin-engine Beech BE20 crashed in a wooded area after taking off from Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. It was en route to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Five people were on board, according to the FAA, and Little Rock police said there were no survivors.

A Little Rock police spokesperson said, "We had a bad storm front move in at that time. I don’t know if the two are related, but the winds were bad, the rain was bad for a few minutes."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC