Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed by special counsel investigating efforts to overturn election: Sources

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 3:36 pm
(WASHINGTON) -- Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, ABC News has learned.

The subpoena for the couple is specifically related to the special counsel's probe of Jan. 6 and the activities leading up to that day by the former president and his allies regarding efforts to overturn the election, sources told ABC News.

A spokesperson for Trump and Kushner did not respond to ABC News.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

