At Berlin Film Festival, Steven Spielberg hints at a return to his “older, scarier movies”

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 1:46 pm

P.Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Steven Spielberg's classic horror-thriller Jaws gave birth to what we've come to know as the "summer blockbuster." While accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival Tuesday, the director hinted at a return to the genre.

When Bono presented the filmmaker with his award, the 76-year-old director called the U2 frontman's introduction, "one of his most beautiful songs."

Spielberg also told attendees he wasn't ready to say "that's a wrap."

The Oscar winner expressed, "I feel a little alarmed to be told I've lived a lifetime because I'm not finished. I want to keep working. I want to keep learning and discovering and scaring the sh** out of myself and sometimes the sh** out of you." He quickly added, "I gotta get back to some of those earlier scary movies but that’s another story for later on."

The legendary director said he felt like "no time had passed" since making his first feature film at 25 years old, noting he still feels the "electric joy" on every first day he has on a movie set.

"As long as there's joy in it for me and as long as my audience can find joy and other human values in my films, I’m reluctant to ever say that’s a wrap," he said.

Spielberg joked he'd "like to beat Manoel de Oliveira's record and direct my last film when I'm 106," at which the audience applauded. "My dad, my father Arnold lived to 103 1/2, so theoretically I got the genes," he added with a smile.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back