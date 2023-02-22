Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
Mets’ Beltrán won’t discuss role in Astros’ cheating scandal

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 12:49 pm
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Beltrán refused to discuss his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, preferring to concentrate on his new role with the New York Mets. Beltrán was hired by the Mets in November 2019 to replace Mickey Callaway as manager. But the team announced Beltrán’s departure the following January without him managing a game. Beltrán’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded that Houston broke rules by using electronics to steal signs en route to the 2017 World Series title. He joined the Mets last week as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.



