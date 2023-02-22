Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
Leverett’s Chapel ISD goes to four-day week

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 12:37 pm
Leverett’s Chapel ISD goes to four-day weekLEVERETT’S CHAPEL – The Leverett’s Chapel ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to move the district to a four-day week beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year. According to our news partner KETK, Leverett’s Chapel joins a growing list of Texas school districts making or considering the move. “LCISD would like to thank everyone that participated in the surveys and the community meeting,” the district said in a release. “Your input and perspective were greatly valued and appreciated.” The district said a school calendar will be finalized in March for the board’s approval.



