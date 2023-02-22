Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Annual asphalt improvements include Grande Boulevard high friction surface and more

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 12:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Annual asphalt improvements include Grande Boulevard high friction surface and moreTYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday approved a contract for the 2023 Asphalt Enhancement Project. The city prioritizes asphalt repairs according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city’s streets, according to a news release. The project includes 25 lane miles of pavement improvements and repainting traffic lane markings on streets throughout the community, according to the release. Als in the package: installing a high-friction surface treatment on West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several fatal and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years. Click here for all the details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC