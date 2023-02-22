Annual asphalt improvements include Grande Boulevard high friction surface and more

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 12:30 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday approved a contract for the 2023 Asphalt Enhancement Project. The city prioritizes asphalt repairs according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city’s streets, according to a news release. The project includes 25 lane miles of pavement improvements and repainting traffic lane markings on streets throughout the community, according to the release. Als in the package: installing a high-friction surface treatment on West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several fatal and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years. Click here for all the details.

Go Back