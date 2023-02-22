Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Abbott seeks disaster help from White House

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 11:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Abbott seeks disaster help from White HouseAUSTIN (KRLD) — Governor Abbott is taking his request for federal help for this month’s ice storm to the White House. The governor has sent a letter to President Biden requesting a presidential disaster declaration for Texas communities impacted by the severe winter storm. It covers 23 counties, including Denton, Smith, Travis, and Williamson. He says local jurisdictions have reported more than $63 million worth of damage to public infrastructure so far. If the White House approves the request, those communities would be eligible for FEMA’s public assistance program to help pay for debris removal and repairs to public buildings and facilities.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC