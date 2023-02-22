Abbott seeks disaster help from White House

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 11:59 am

AUSTIN (KRLD) — Governor Abbott is taking his request for federal help for this month’s ice storm to the White House. The governor has sent a letter to President Biden requesting a presidential disaster declaration for Texas communities impacted by the severe winter storm. It covers 23 counties, including Denton, Smith, Travis, and Williamson. He says local jurisdictions have reported more than $63 million worth of damage to public infrastructure so far. If the White House approves the request, those communities would be eligible for FEMA’s public assistance program to help pay for debris removal and repairs to public buildings and facilities.

