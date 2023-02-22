Cherokee County Jail death under investigation

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 11:47 am

RUSK — Officials are investigating the death of a Cherokee County Jail inmate. According to a news release from Sheriff Brent Dickson, jail staff contacted EMS Tuesday after 21-year-old inmate Aiydasani Bryant of Jacksonville began complaining of medical issues. He says it appeared that Bryant went into cardiac arrest while she was being treated by EMS. Dickson reports that life-saving measures were performed but Bryant was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Bryant was being held on a charge of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon. Dickson says at his request, as with all death in custody situations, the Texas Rangers and the Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit are conducting an independent investigation.

