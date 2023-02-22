US to limit asylum to migrants who pass through a 3rd nation

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 10:55 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through. That mirrors an attempt by the Trump administration that never took effect because it was blocked in court. The measure stops short of a total ban but imposes severe limitations on asylum for any nationality except Mexicans, who don’t have to travel through a third country to reach the U.S. It doesn’t take effect immediately and is almost certain to face legal challenges, and it has to first go through a 30-day public comment period.

Go Back