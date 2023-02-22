Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
Man, 100, killed in hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 10:08 am
Oakland Police Department

(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- Police in Oakland, California, said they're searching for the driver who struck and killed a 100-year-old man in a hit-and-run.

Tzu-Ta Ko, a 100-year-old from Oakland, was hit at an intersection just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Ko suffered severe head trauma, police said.

Police released images on Tuesday of the suspect's car, described as a tan or white Mini Cooper.

A reward up to $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland police at 510-777-8570.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



