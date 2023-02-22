Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
LSU’s Malik Nabers charged with illegally carrying weapon

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 8:09 am
ByPETE THAMEL

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested on Bourbon Street on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying of a weapon, according to Orleans Parish Magistrate court documents.

Court documents show Nabers was released and not required to post bail. An LSU spokesperson told ESPN that coach Brian Kelly is aware of the incident and that the school is still gathering information.

Nabers was scheduled to appear in Magistrate Court at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, according to a document on the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office website.

Nabers, who just completed his sophomore season, led LSU with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards last season. He caught three touchdown passes and averaged 14.1 yards per catch. He finished second in the SEC in receiving yards to Jalin Hyatt, who declared for the NFL draft.

According to New Orleans police, Nabers was arrested in the French Quarter at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Conti Street. NOLA.com reported that the arrest took place at around 7:30 p.m. Monday when police spotted an “L-shaped object” on Nabers, who said he did not have a permit when asked by police.

Nabers is a 6-foot, 195-pound rising junior from Youngsville, Louisiana. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, according to ESPN’s rankings.



