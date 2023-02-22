Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
East Texas man arrested after being found with his mother’s body

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 8:00 am
East Texas man arrested after being found with his mother’s bodyVAN ZANDT COUNTY — A man was charged with abuse of a corpse on Monday after he allegedly kept his mother’s body in his house for several days after her death in Van Zandt County, the sheriff’s office said. According to our news partner KETK, Douglas Dean Kilburn, 49, was arrested in the Rolling Oaks Community near County Road 3828. Authorities said they received a call from a person who was worried about Kilburn’s mother, who was their friend. Deputies conducted a welfare check on Feb. 14. Law enforcement said Kilburn told them his mother was visiting family in Oklahoma. A deputy returned to the house on Monday and insisted they needed information to contact his mother. The sheriff’s office said Kilburn stated his mother had died in the house at the beginning of February. Authorities said he wrapped the body in landscape tarp and used duct tape. Law enforcement said an autopsy was ordered for the woman. Kilburn could face other charges once authorities receive the autopsy results.



