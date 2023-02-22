Today is Wednesday February 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Musk’s Tesla pay package under scrutiny in Delaware court

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2023 at 6:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for a Tesla shareholder are urging a Delaware judge to invalidate a 2018 compensation package awarded to CEO Elon Musk that is potentially worth more than $55 billion. The plaintiff’s lawyers argued Tuesday that the compensation package should be voided because it was dictated by Musk and subject to sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of him. Defense attorneys countered that the pay plan was fairly negotiated by independent board members and contained performance milestones so lofty that they were ridiculed by some Wall Street investors. Tuesday’s post-trial arguments followed a November trial at which Musk denied that he dictated terms of the compensation package.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC