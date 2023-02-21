Two dead, three injured in explosion at welding company in Florida: Officials

(MEDLEY, Fla.) -- Two people have died and three others were injured following an explosion in Florida, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Medley Police Department responded to reports of an explosion at 11350 Northwest South River Drive in Medley, Florida, at 8:42 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered multiple people were on fire, according to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three people were hurt in the fire, Miami-Dade Police Department said. Two were critically injured and were sent to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The explosion and fire happened at a welding company in Medley, according to ABC News Miami affiliate WPLG.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau and its arson unit are investigating the incident, authorities said.

The incident comes a day after one person was killed and multiple others were injured in a fiery explosion at a manufacturing plant in Ohio.

Steven Mullins, a 46-year-old man from North Ridgeville, Ohio, was found dead at the scene on Monday, said Christopher Harris, external affairs manager of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

There were "multiple burn victims" from inside the plant taken to the hospital, Bedford Heights Police Department Sgt. Robert Majer told ABC News.

