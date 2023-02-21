Overton ISD takes more input on four-day week

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2023 at 1:28 pm

OVERTON — Overton ISD hosted its third community meeting about changing to a four-day week. According to our news partner KETK, Superintendent Larry Calhoun said the change will benefit students and teachers. “The number one driver is recruiting and retention of teachers and rewarding the teachers you already have and keeping the best teachers we can on our staff,” said Calhoun. Overton resident and long-time educator Stanley Peters said the switch is not the solution to retention. “The more schools that do it, they lose that advantage because there will be more schools going to a four-day week so that advantage will go away, so where do you go next? A three-day week?” said Peters.

Overton has joined a growing list of Texas school districts that have adopted a four-day week or are considering it. The Overton school board will vote March 6 to decide whether the district will make the switch.

