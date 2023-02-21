Today is Tuesday February 21, 2023
20th Century Studios release trailer of Keira Knightley’s fact-based thriller ‘Boston Strangler’

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2023 at 12:35 pm
20th Century Studios

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios released a trailer of two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley on the hunt for one of the most notorious serial killers in history, in the Hulu-bound film Boston Strangler.

Knightley plays Record-American newspaper reporter Loretta McLaughlin, the first journalist to connect a string of brutal murders that terrorized the titular city in the 1960s. The studio teases, "As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Fargo Emmy nominee Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era."

In the trailer, she pleads with a skeptical colleague, played by Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, "How many women have to die before this becomes a story!?"

The intrepid reporters soldier on and "bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth."

Coon's Cole exclaims at one point, "There's more than one lunatic out there, and you're gonna get us both killed!"

The thriller, produced by Oscar winner Ridley Scott, also stars Ant-Man trilogy player David Dastmalchian, Amsterdam's Alessandro Nivola and Joker's Bill Camp. It premieres on Hulu on March 17.

Meanwhile, ABC Audio also released on Tuesday its audio trailer to Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler, a free three-part true-crime companion podcast to the film. Premiering on Wednesday, March 1, the first collaboration between ABC Audio and 20th Century Studios is hosted by award-winning journalist and author Dick Lehr. It features ABC News archive material from the case and new interviews with relatives of those involved.

20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



