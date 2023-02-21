Today is Tuesday February 21, 2023
Sheriff holds press conference following fentanyl bust

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2023 at 1:42 pm
Sheriff holds press conference following fentanyl bustTYLER — More details emerged Tuesday at a press conference about a large-scale fentanyl bust this past Friday on I-20 in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Larry Smith says the false compartment where 42,000 fentanyl pills were found was a hollowed-out battery. “That could’ve been 42,000 deaths right there in the United States,” Smith said. “We got a lot of kids, a lot of adults on drugs. We want to get the word out to them that they need to be careful about taking any tablet such as this.” Smith said a deputy noticed a van with Mexico license plates hauling several motorcycles and a car on a trailer, with another car being hauled behind that. When the driver failed to use a turn signal, the deputy performed a traffic stop, according to the sheriff.

During the traffic stop the single occupant of the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Erik Marin Islas Angeles of Mexico (pictured), allegedly had three cell phones that were ringing “all the time,” which raised suspicions with the deputy. Angeles was arrested following a search to which authorities say he consented. He was released on a $2 million bond from the Smith County Jail on Tuesday, judicial records show.



