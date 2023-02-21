Moran discusses term limits, border security bill

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2023 at 11:50 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. — During his weekly visit with KTBB, Congressman Nathaniel Moran weighed in on the topic of term limits. Moran says being in Congress “is not a right; it’s a responsibility, it’s a privilege to be able to serve the…citizens of East Texas. But it should not be a lifetime position, and people should…go and serve for a time, and then they should come home. You know, we’re gonna have to have some debate at some point about either a term limits bill on the floor or a Constitutional amendment…altogether. I would love to see…some term limits put in place. You don’t want it too short, and you don’t want it too long. But I betcha we can find something in the middle that works for everybody.”

Moran also updated work on his border security bill. He tells us, “We’re working to get additional co-sponsors for our bill. We know the bill has been assigned to the Financial Services Committee, so we’re working with that committee to get it through committee so we can get it on the floor. This year, we are using regular order, which is something that’s different than what the Democrats have done in the past, so everything goes through a committee process before it hits the floor. We’re just (building) our case one by one with the other congressmen and women, especially on the Republican side. We’re gonna work our way to the Democratic side and hopefully get bipartisan support for this very, very important bill to secure our border.”

The border measure, the first bill filed by Moran, is known as the Border Security Investment Act. He earlier told KTBB, “This act will bring in billions of dollars of new money that will actually go straight, and only, to border security.”

