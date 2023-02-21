Governor expands ice storm disaster declaration

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2023 at 8:51 am

EAST TEXAS — Governor Abbott is expanding the disaster declaration that was issued because of the ice storm earlier this month. Abbott had originally issued a disaster declaration for seven counties because of the ice storm, including Denton County in north Texas, Travis and Williamson Counties in central Texas, and Smith County in East Texas. his new declaration adds 17 more counties in those same regions. He says that will make sure people in those counties have all of the resources available to them as they continue to recover from the storm. He’s urging people to report any damage using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool found here on-line.

