Colts expected to hire Jaguars’ Jim Bob Cooter as OC

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2023 at 5:59 am

BySTEPHEN HOLDER

INDIANAPOLIS — Shane Steichen’s coaching staff is starting to come together.

The new Indianapolis Colts head coach is expected to name veteran NFL assistant Jim Bob Cooter as the team’s offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Cooter, 38, was most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars’ passing game coordinator. Steichen and Cooter have some recent history together, as Cooter served as an offensive consultant for Steichen with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

A former college quarterback at Tennessee, Cooter brings critical quarterback expertise to the Colts, who are widely expected to draft a quarterback this offseason. Indianapolis has the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft.

The team has not made any official announcements about its staff, but multiple sources have indicated that defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and a majority of his staff will be retained under Steichen. Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who was an initial candidate for the Colts’ head-coaching job, is also expected to remain with the organization.

Cooter’s experience with innovative offenses and coaches will help him fit in well with Steichen. The past two seasons, Cooter was in Philadelphia (2021) and Jacksonville (2022). The Eagles have used creativity to take advantage of quarterback Jalen Hurts’ unique skill set, and in Jacksonville, Cooter worked alongside coach Doug Pederson, who has made great use of concepts such as pre-snap motion to become one of the more respected offensive coaches in the NFL.

Though Cooter will have the offensive coordinator title in Indianapolis, Steichen has already established that he plans to call offensive plays on game days. Under this arrangement, it’s likely the offensive coordinator will have an important role in the game-planning process. Cooter also could be charged with leading offensive meetings.

Cooter’s hire brings him back to the place where his NFL coaching career began. He was a member of Jim Caldwell’s Colts staff from 2009 to 2011. He later returned to work for Caldwell with the Detroit Lions in 2014.

Among the quarterbacks Cooter has worked with: Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Hurts and Trevor Lawrence.

Go Back