Plant-based baby formula recalled over possible contamination

(NEW YORK) -- Reckitt, a British consumer goods company, said it would recall two batches of plant-based infant formula they produce due to "a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii."

The product, ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers, was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022 and distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico, according to Reckitt.

All formula distributed went through testing, and tested negative for Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria, according to Reckitt. No illnesses from the formula have been reported.

This is the same bacteria that was at the heart of the formula recall last year. Contamination concerns at Abbott’s plant prompted the voluntary massive shutdown and recall of their own infant formula after four children contracted a Cronobacter infection. Two of the infants subsequently died, although Abbott maintains there has not been conclusive evidence that its formula caused the infant illnesses. The possible source for the cross-contamination of the Rickett's Prosobee formula has been identified, coming from "a material from a third party," the company said. Reckitt will look to aquire this unnamed material from a different supplier.

“We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure,” Reckitt said in their statement announcing the voluntary recall. “The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria and this is an isolated situation. After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier.”

Consumers who purchased ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected, Reckitt said.

“Product with batch codes ZLZHZF and ZLZHZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a 'Use By Date' of '1 Mar 2024' should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund,” said Reckitt.

“The health and safety of infants is our highest priority. All of our products undergo rigorous and industry leading quality tests and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” Reckitt said. “It is for this reason that we have the highest level of confidence in the safety and quality of every infant formula we make.”

