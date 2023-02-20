Today is Monday February 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former NBA, NFL team owner, businessman Red McCombs dies

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2023 at 4:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A former owner of two NBA teams and an NFL franchise and a longtime businessman, Billy Joe “Red” McCombs, has died at his home in San Antonio. McCombs’ family said in a statement Monday that McCombs died Sunday at age 95. A cause of death was not given, but the statement said McCombs died peacefully surrounded by his family. McCombs owned the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA on two separate occasions. He also once owned the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. McCombs also owned various businesses that included auto dealerships, the oil and gas industry, real estate, cattle ranches, and radio stations.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC