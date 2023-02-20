Today is Monday February 20, 2023
South Broadway Avenue and East Rieck Road intersection closed Tuesday

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2023 at 4:37 pm
South Broadway Avenue and East Rieck Road intersection closed TuesdayTYLER — The South Broadway Avenue and East Rieck Road intersection in Tyler will be closed Tuesday while crews replace the traffic signal pole damaged in a weekend traffic wreck. Drivers won’t be allowed to turn onto East Rieck from South Broadway. Westbound East Rieck traffic will be detoured back to South Broadway using New Copeland Road and Shiloh Road. The closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are urged to slow down, follow the detours, watch for workers, allow additional travel time, and take alternate routes, according to a city news release.



