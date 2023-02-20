Today is Monday February 20, 2023
College Baseball Notebook: No break in sight for rising TCU

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2023 at 3:59 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – Big 12 favorite TCU recorded two of the biggest wins on the opening weekend of the college baseball season. The Horned Frogs knocked off top-10 opponents in Vanderbilt and Arkansas and now are preparing for a three-game home series against Florida State. TCU coach Kirk Saarloos said he doesn’t see any breathers on the nonconference schedule. He said he’s confident the ambitious schedule will get his team ready for conference play. LSU swept three games from Western Michigan and remains the consensus No. 1 team in the polls. Defending national champion Mississippi outscored Delaware 35-6 in a three-game sweep.



