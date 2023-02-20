Man arrested after allegedly taking video of child at Tyler Walmart

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2023 at 1:26 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly pointing his phone at a child and recording them in a local Walmart. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police say Kelvin Shankle, 31, had allegedly pointed his phone to record the child in a dress and put his phone on the ground at the Walmart on South Broadway Avenue. Shankle was arrested for invasive visual recording and criminal trespass, since he had previously been warned away from the Walmart.

