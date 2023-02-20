Today is Monday February 20, 2023
Woman caught on video setting fire to gay pride flag outside Manhattan restaurant

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2023 at 1:01 pm
New York City police are searching for the woman seen on video setting fire to a gay pride flag in front of a Manhattan restaurant. -- Courtesy of NYPD

Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, surveillance video showed a white SUV pull in front of Little Prince, a restaurant in SoHo, the NYPD said.

Someone exited the front passenger side and ignited the flag, which read "Make America Gay Again."

The fire spread to the building, causing exterior damage, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime, police said.

Little Prince posted this image to Facebook on Monday with a one-word statement: "Defiant."

