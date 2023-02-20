ETCOG to announce Regional Service Awards; nominations sought

Today is Monday February 20, 2023
ETCOG to announce Regional Service Awards; nominations soughtKILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) invites the public to submit nominations for its annual Regional Service Awards program. Officials say the program honors the achievements of individuals and organizations which make a positive contribution to the quality of life in the East Texas Region. The awards will be presented at the upcoming 103rd Semi-Annual Board of Directors Meeting to be held on Thursday, March 23, in Harrison County at Bear Creek Smokehouse. The five awards to be presented are the Regional First Responders Award, Regional Citizen of the Year, Regional Corporate Citizen of the Year, Regional Statesmanship, and Regional Committee Service. Click here for more information.



