Congress delegation visits Taiwan in tense US-China moment

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has met with the head of Taiwan’s legislature as part of a five-day visit to the self-ruled island that comes as U.S.-China relations remain tense after weeks of trading accusations over a spy balloon. The delegation includes Reps. Ro Khanna of California, Tony Gonzales of Texas, Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois. They were expected to meet President Tsai Ing-wen as well as business people. Khanna, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, said he was in Taiwan to learn about the island’s role in the semiconductor industry. He addressed the implicit threat facing their visit, as China opposes any form of exchange between Taiwan and foreign governments.



