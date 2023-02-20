Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP/Staff) — Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country, with Texas prominently featured. The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542. The Transportation Safety Administration head says this is a reflection of what’s going on in society and “there are more people carrying firearms.” Experts don’t think it’s an epidemic of would-be hijackers. Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them. But experts emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint. The top 10 list for gun interceptions is Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.

