Today is Monday February 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in 2022

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2023 at 11:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ATLANTA, Ga. (AP/Staff) — Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country, with Texas prominently featured. The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542. The Transportation Safety Administration head says this is a reflection of what’s going on in society and “there are more people carrying firearms.” Experts don’t think it’s an epidemic of would-be hijackers. Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them. But experts emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint. The top 10 list for gun interceptions is Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC