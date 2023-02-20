24 arrested, 88 birds seized in cockfighting probe

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2023 at 11:17 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says 24 people were arrested, two minors were released to guardians, and 88 birds were seized Sunday in a cockfighting investigation. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they responded after receiving information about rooster fighting on CR 2405. Authorities report 22 of the 26 people detained were arrested for being spectators, one was arrested for allowing the use of real estate for cockfighting, and one was arrested for felony evading with a car and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Officials say 30 cars were also towed.

