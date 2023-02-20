NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis beats Team LeBron, Jayson Tatum named MVP

NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis beats Team LeBron, Jayson Tatum named MVPPosted/updated on: February 20, 2023 at 7:49 am
(SALT LAKE CITY) -- Team Giannis bested Team LeBron 184-175 to win Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum led Team Giannis with 55 points, setting the record for the most points scored in an All-Star Game. The previous record holder was power forward Anthony Davis, who scored 52 points in 2017.
Tatum, 24, was crowned the MVP of the night for his record-breaking performance.
Watch the biggest moments from the 2023 NBA All-Star Game below:
