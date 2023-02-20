Cardinals hire Eagles’ Nick Rallis, 29, as new DC

February 20, 2023

ByJOSH WEINFUSS

TEMPE, Ariz. — Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis will be the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator under new coach Jonathan Gannon, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rallis, 29, worked with Gannon in Philadelphia for the past two seasons before joining him in Arizona. Gannon was named coach on Tuesday.

Before joining the Eagles, Rallis spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was defensive quality control in 2018 and 2019, and then added the role of assistant linebackers coach in 2020.

Rallis will be inheriting a defense that gave up the second-most points per game in the NFL last season, was ranked 28th in third-down defense, 29th in red zone defense and 31st in goal-to-go defense. Arizona was 21st in total yards allowed per game and 22nd in yards per play.

NFL Network first reported the Cardinals’ hiring of Rallis.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano contributed to this report.

