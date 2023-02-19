Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2023 at 4:47 pm

GALENA PARK (AP) — Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who later escaped – then fatally shot himself. No names were immediately released. The killings occurred at the home of the gunman’s girlfriend in the Houston suburb of Galena Park at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girls who were killed were 19, 14, and 13. The 38-year-old man then attacked the 12-year-old and then told her to run out of the house, Gonzalez said. She grabbed a one-year-old baby girl and fled.

