TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2023 at 4:38 pm

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of February 20. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew performing ditch work on Loop 323 near FM 14. Expect one lane closure. A second crew will be on FM 850 completing fog seal operations. Both locations will be off SH 31 towards Overton. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be patching on various roadways throughout the county. Also, crews will be preparing for edging operations on FM 2207, from SH 135 N to SH 135 S. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

