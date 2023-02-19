East Texas teen shot to death in Shreveport

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2023 at 4:29 pm

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of an East Texas teen fatally shot Saturday near the Krewe of Gemini parade route in Shreveport. That’s according to our news partner KETK, together with its partners KTAL and KMSS. Officials say 17-year-old Kip Lewis of Elysian Fields, Texas, was shot on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway around 5:45 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died of his wounds at 6:17 p.m.

KTAL tried to contact the Shreveport Police Department Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Saturday, they confirmed there may have been shootings but did not yet have a report for “either of them.” Sunday they reported there were no shooting reports available since Feb. 17. But dispatch records showed officers responded to the first shooting call at 5:45 p.m. on Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy. near the exit/interchange roadways. Records show a call on a second shooting on Oden St. at 6:15 p.m.

Lewis’s death is the 11th homicide in Shreveport and in Caddo Parish this year. The shooting remains under investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Go Back