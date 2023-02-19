Visit Tyler names the 2023 Rose City Ambassadors

Visit Tyler names the 2023 Rose City AmbassadorsPosted/updated on: February 19, 2023 at 8:30 am
TYLER — Visit Tyler has announced the students who have been chosen to serve as this year’s Rose City Ambassadors. According to a news release, the Rose City Ambassador program is a volunteer program aimed at giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. Students were required to submit an application and go through an interview process. The Ambassadors will act as greeters at large community events throughout the year, starting with the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail March 24-April 9.
The 2023 Rose City Ambassadors are:
For more information about the program or the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, go to this link.