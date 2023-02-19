Today is Sunday February 19, 2023
Visit Tyler names the 2023 Rose City Ambassadors

February 19, 2023
Visit Tyler names the 2023 Rose City AmbassadorsTYLER — Visit Tyler has announced the students who have been chosen to serve as this year’s Rose City Ambassadors. According to a news release, the Rose City Ambassador program is a volunteer program aimed at giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. Students were required to submit an application and go through an interview process. The Ambassadors will act as greeters at large community events throughout the year, starting with the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail March 24-April 9.

The 2023 Rose City Ambassadors are:

  • Tyler Legacy – Alexander Bergfeld, Reese Cooper, Noah Kimmel, Namarie Perez, Morgan Miller, Luannie Perez & Avery Greer
  • All Saints Episcopal School – Catelin Khalaf
  • Bishop T.K. Gorman – Antonio Pereda, Eli Mahfood & Robby Dowdell
  • Cumberland Academy – Addison Petty
  • Grace Community – Amelia (Mia) Turner, Clark Carter & Wilson Smith
  • The Brook Hill School – Lena Squyres, Anya Arseienko & Sarah Bang
  • Abeka Academy (Homeschool) – Naomi Fenton

    For more information about the program or the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, go to this link.



