February 19, 2023
Former city manager to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

February 19, 2023
Former city manager to receive Lifetime Achievement AwardLONGVIEW — Former Longview City Manager Rickey Childers will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award this spring from the Texas City Management Association. According to a news release, Childers served as Longview ‘s city manager from 1999 to 2006. He also served as assistant city manager in Abilene and Carrollton, deputy city manager in Arlington, and city manager in Lancaster. The TCMA Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the city management professionals who have made significant contributions to the field of local government management for more than 20 years, according to the release. A presentation of awards will be held at the TCMA Annual Conference Awards Luncheon on Friday, June 9, in Allen.



